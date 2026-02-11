The skeletons keep tumbling out of the closet.

The Epstein case’s slimy grip on the Norwegian elite is only a fraction of how they’ve been screwing over ordinary Norwegians for years.

The most recent example is Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide apologizing for “mistakes in handling” his own conflict of interest when his son was picked as an intern at the Paris embassy just before Christmas.

Translation: He assumed he would get away with it. Just as former Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s thought she could get away with her husband profiting from stock trades influenced by political decisions she made while in office. The “consequence” at the time? She was denied assistance from the Prime Minister’s Office when she asked whether they could effectively babysit her husband’s stock trading if she was ever re-elected. After all, she claimed she had no idea what the man she shares a bed with was doing. Apparently that is not a prime minister’s responsibility.

The current leader of Høyre, Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide, appears not to have familiarised herself with the rules she operates under, either. She claims she “forgot” to register positions in Parliament’s register of interests: board member of the Swiss organisation Henry Dunant Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue and council member of the think tank International Crisis Group, both recipients of Norwegian funding. She called it a “pure oversight” and said she was already stepping down from the roles.

They seem to believe they can simply ride out such matters, while ordinary citizens would face serious consequences for similar conduct.

But that is hardly surprising. They have been getting away with this for years.

Over the past decade alone, Norwegian politics has been marked by a steady stream of scandals involving financial misconduct, conflicts of interest, commuter housing abuses, travel expense irregularities, plagiarism in master’s theses, stock trading, inappropriate relationships, and abuse of power. Numerous ministers have resigned, with an all time record under Jonas Gahr Støre’s government (2021–), where seven cabinet members have stepped down due to scandal.

The problem is that they often reappear in positions of influence.

It’s not just Erna’s husband cashing in on his wife’s policies. Anniken Huitfeldt, now Norway’s diplomat in Washington D.C., a job she was handed without applying, which is controversial in itself, was supposedly clueless about her husband’s massive stock trading while she held the post as foreign minister.

Then there are the “favours for friends”, what most people would call corruption, along with résumé embellishments and other irregularities.

Ingvild Kjerkol was caught plagiarizing her master’s thesis and faced conflict-of-interest questions involving her family business. Tonje Brenna appointed a close friend to a board position without declaring a conflict of interest. Ine Eriksen Søreide has faced criticism for conflict-of-interest concerns in Foreign Ministry matters involving close associates, including Terje Rød-Larsen, though she denies any impropriety. Sandra Borch resigned over plagiarism. Ola Borten Moe resigned over stock trades linked to conflicts of interest. Odd Roger Enoksen resigned following revelations of an inappropriate relationship with a young woman while serving as minister. Anette Trettebergstuen resigned after multiple cases, including appointing close friend Bård Nylund to a public committee without declaring a conflict of interest. Despite warnings from civil servants, she later denied receiving clear warnings and claimed her actions followed “normal practice.” An excuse that is echoing in Bart Eide’s case today. He says that the rules just haven’t been practiced properly, as if that made it less serious. It insults something far darker: A habit of corruption.

Trettebergstuen was investigated by Økokrim for possible misconduct under Sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code. She maintained she had committed no crime and later said she had “come to terms with it” and still thinks about the “dream job” she lost.

She is fortunate not to be in prison.

In 2015, Audun Lysbakken was exposed for granting funds to an organization linked to his spouse.

These cases, emerging from what appears to be an endless closet of skeletons, demonstrate a basic truth: power corrupts. Politicians should not serve more than two terms, neither in ministerial roles nor within the bureaucracy.

A System Designed to Protect Itself

Norwegians don’t elect their prime minister or cabinet ministers directly. Governments can appoint ministers whom voters never supported.

Politicians cannot be prosecuted for lying to the public. That provision was removed in 2005.

Section 105 of the 1902 Penal Code criminalised “threats, offers of advantage, false pretences, or other improper means” to influence voting or public conduct, with up to three years’ detention. Though primarily aimed at threats, bribery, and vote-buying, it included language addressing deliberate deception intended to influence voters. The Labour Party ran hard on free ferries and interest-rate cuts, knowing full well he couldn’t deliver and that free ferries were already axed from the budget. If that’s not deliberate misleading lies aimed at swaying votes, what is?

Threats and vote-buying remain illegal under Section 151 of the current Penal Code, but political deception and manipulation remain untouched.

When you add up the changes, raising the threshold for forming new political parties, limiting voters’ ability to alter candidate lists, repealing Section 105, transferring sovereignty to the EU despite two referendums rejecting membership, the result is a democracy made significantly less democratic.

An untouchable elite has emerged. One that believes it can apologise on television, express how “deeply sorry” they are, and then “take responsibility by remaining in office.” Jens Stoltenberg did precisely that after the July 22, 2011 terror attacks, accepting “overall responsibility” yet choosing to stay on in order to “implement reforms.” Since then, Norway has endured further attacks. After the Oslo shooting, the security service admitted it lacked oversight of how many Islamist extremists operate in Norway. Yet it priorities “anti-state attitudes”, that is, citizens critical of those in power, as a threat to democracy.

Which democracy?

A democracy does not survive on self-congratulation and false rankings as “least corrupt in the world.” It survives on real checks and balances, real consequences for abuse of power, and respect for voters’ mandates.

When apologies replace accountability, and accountability means remaining in office, the states is not governed by the people. It is an elite managing itself, investigating itself, disciplining itself by temporarily stepping aside, only to return a year or two later.

Criticism of the state does not threaten democracy. The total absence of consequences for those who govern does.

When skeletons emerge year after year without real repercussions, we’re past forgetfulness. It is a systemic pattern and problem.

The Epstein revelations of 2025–2026 have made that clearer than ever: alleged connections between top diplomats, former prime ministers, Nobel Committee members, and royalty to a convicted sex offender have led to Økokrim investigations for gross corruption. Yet the response is familiar: Apologies, “we are reviewing the matter,” expressions of regret, and proposals for parliamentary commissions appointed by the very institutions under scrutiny.

It leaves a bitter taste.

That is not justice. It is a controlled, self-contained process in which the same networks rotate back into influence, immunity is preserved, and responsibility is diluted until no one is truly held accountable.

To restore trust, there must be genuine consequences: independent investigations beyond the control of the Foreign Ministry and Parliament, removal of diplomatic immunity where necessary, and personal accountability for those involved, not new appointments or generous pensions.

Otherwise, it is merely another chapter in the story of an elite that consistently evades responsibility while ordinary citizens pay the price.

How can one claim to live in a democracy when voters are asked to choose between deception and fraud?