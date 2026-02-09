The European spring

What happens to democracy when governments begin to fear public opinion more than their own abuse of power? In this episode of Raw Report, Martin Sellner delivers a blunt assessment of Europe’s political trajectory, arguing that dissent is increasingly treated as a security threat and censorship is repackaged as “responsibility.”

Sellner recounts his own experiences with travel bans, financial restrictions, and political isolation, not as personal grievances, but as evidence of a broader pattern. According to him, these measures are designed to prevent organization, suppress opposition, and enforce ideological conformity under the guise of protecting democracy.

The conversation confronts some of the most controversial issues in European politics head-on: the media’s role in shaping and policing acceptable narratives, the democratic deficit within EU institutions, and the political implications of what Sellner calls the Great Replacement. Whether one agrees or not, the discussion makes one point unmistakably clear: the conflict is no longer theoretical.

Generational unity, Sellner argues, is essential. Activism is no longer optional. And national sovereignty, he insists, cannot survive if it is continuously subordinated to unaccountable bureaucracy.

This episode does not aim to reassure. It aims to warn. The pressure is building - and time, according to Sellner, is not on Europe’s side.