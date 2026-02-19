In an era where democratic institutions were once hailed as bulwarks against tyranny, a disturbing pattern has emerged across Europe: elites in government and supranational bodies acting with brazen impunity, secure in the knowledge that accountability is a relic of the past.

From Brussels’ meddling in national elections to London’s erasure of judicial transparency and Oslo’s revolving door of scandal-plagued politicians, the message is clear: the ruling class no longer fears its citizens.

They don’t even bother hiding it anymore, as public outrage dissipates into apathy or is silenced by the very systems designed to protect free discourse. This is not mere incompetence; it’s a systemic arrogance born of unchallenged power, where the people’s voice is drowned out by regulatory overreach, selective protection, and Teflon-coated comebacks.

Consider the European Union’s foray into electoral interference, a saga that underscores how far supranational entities will go to shape outcomes without a shred of democratic mandate. A recent U.S. House Judiciary Committee report exposes the EU Commission’s decade-long push to censor political speech worldwide, leveraging the Digital Services Act to pressure platforms into muting dissent. They targeted elections in France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, and even the 2024 European Parliament vote, where nonpublic meetings between EU officials, NGOs, and tech giants plotted to label conservative or populist views as “disinformation.”

The DSA’s “systemic risk” clauses demand data-sharing to combat electoral threats, but heroes like Elon Musk decry it as biased censorship extending to American shores.

In Hungary’s upcoming 2026 election, a German court has ordered X to surrender data, ostensibly to “safeguard” democracy, but practically tilting the field against Viktor Orbán’s nationalists.

EU leaders frame this as a defense against Russian meddling, but the real fear seems to be homegrown populism that challenges Brussels’ grip. They did the same in Moldova, but as it turns out, the TikTok campaign the EU accused of being Russian propaganda was in fact funded by the opposition party. The disinformation is spewed out from the offices in Brussels, it turns out.

Why hide when you can regulate dissent into oblivion? Besides, they didn’t fear Russia when they made the union depended on their energy.

This contempt extends to security matters, where the elite’s priorities reveal a stark disregard for citizen safety. Debates rage over repatriating ISIS fighters from Syrian camps, with no unified EU policy forcing nations like France and Germany to handle cases piecemeal. Public opposition is overwhelming, 89% in France against adult returns, yet the elites advocates push for it under human rights guises, arguing it’s safer to prosecute at home than risk escapes from volatile detentions. Safer for whom? Thousands of European nationals linger in limbo, a ticking bomb from the 2015 migrant influx that saw ISIS-linked individuals slip through.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the Labour government orders the deletion of a vast court reporting archive from Courtsdesk, a tool journalists used to expose grooming gangs in Rotherham and Rochdale. Citing a GDPR “data breach,” the Ministry of Justice demands erasure, despite backlash from MPs and media labelling it a blow to open justice. Official records persist, they claim, but accessible only through bureaucratic hoops, effectively burying uncomfortable truths about systemic failures in protecting vulnerable citizens. Critics whisper of a “pro-pedo” agenda, but the reality is really much simpler: elites are shielding their own from scrutiny.

Nowhere is this disdain more personal than in the case of Tommy Robinson, whose February 2026 police warning about an ISIS-linked threat, a purported «fatwa», highlights selective protection. Bedfordshire Police informed him his name appeared in prohibited terrorist material, advising routine changes but offering no bodyguard detail, unlike for politicians or royals. Robinson, a lightning rod for anti-Islam sentiment, fled abroad with his family, decrying a government that monitors 40,000 Islamists, yet jails critics like him for contempt.

This echoes Salman Rushdie’s protection under a real fatwa, but Robinson’s «far-right» label seemingly disqualifies him. It’s a two-tier system: elites guarded, dissenters expendable.

Cross the North Sea to Norway, and the pattern crystallises in a decade of scandals where apologies suffice as absolution. Former PM Erna Solberg admitted impartiality breaches over her husband’s stock trades, earning Parliament’s harshest rebuke in 2024, yet she clung to leadership, eyeing a 2025 comeback.

Ingvild Kjerkol was caught plagiarizing her master’s thesis and faced conflict-of-interest questions involving her family business. Tonje Brenna appointed a close friend to a board position without declaring a conflict of interest. Ine Eriksen Søreide has faced criticism for conflict-of-interest concerns in Foreign Ministry matters involving close associates, including Terje Rød-Larsen, though she denies any impropriety. Sandra Borch resigned over plagiarism. Ola Borten Moe resigned over stock trades linked to conflicts of interest. Odd Roger Enoksen resigned following revelations of an inappropriate relationship with a young woman while serving as minister. Anette Trettebergstuen resigned after multiple cases, including appointing close friend Bård Nylund to a public committee without declaring a conflict of interest. Despite warnings from civil servants, she later denied receiving clear warnings and claimed her actions followed “normal practice.” An excuse that is echoing in Bart Eide’s case, with son being favoured for a position with an embassy. He says that the rules just haven’t been practiced properly, as if that made it less serious. It insults something far darker: A habit of corruption.

The Norwegian government coalition’s seven resignations since 2021 highlight a culture where voters, not penalties, try to enforce ethics, but fails. Trust erodes, surveys show plummeting confidence, yet the elite rebound, buoyed by a system that prioritises forgiveness over reform.

Connecting these dots paints a grim portrait: EU censorship stifles electoral choice, UK deletions obscure justice, citizen protections falter for the “wrong” voices, and Norwegian scandals evaporate with apologies. This isn’t a coincidence; it’s the fruit of consolidated power in an age of declining voter turnout and fragmented opposition. Elites act openly because they can: regulations muzzle critics, media cycles forget, and institutions self-preserve.

The people, once feared as the ultimate check, are now managed through surveillance, selective enforcement, and performative contrition. If democracy is to survive, it demands more than outrage; it requires structural reckoning. Otherwise, the contempt will only deepen, and the facade of accountability will crumble entirely.