Unnütze Esser – “useless eaters.”

Kāfirūn – the unbelievers.

Goyim – the nations, the outsiders.

Different terms from different eras, all serving the same purpose: reducing a human being to something less than human. To a burden, a deviation, surplus population. A justification for trampling on them, exploiting them, or even eradicating them, without a shred of guilt.

These are concepts that foster hierarchy and soulless power structures.

History shows that dehumanisation always precedes abuse. Precedes expulsion. Precedes violence. Precedes decay.

The Nazis’ “useless eaters” legitimized the murder of the disabled and the elderly. Religious people have wielded “unbelievers” to justify oppression, slavery, and gruesome killings. And the word goyim, originally a neutral term for “the nations,” has in modern antisemitic circles morphed into an expression of hierarchical contempt.

The point is not the words themselves. The point is that the mechanism survives. That the structure appears across cultures, and that it flourishes among us.

It is difficult to see if one is not looking for it, because it rarely appears brutal. It comes disguised in well-meaning adjectives. It is administrative. Technocratic. Camouflaged as responsibility, sustainability, necessity.

Human beings become numbers in spreadsheets, carbon footprints, cost centers. We consume too much. We live too large. We live too long. We are told we must adjust, to eat less, take up less space, expect less freedom.

This is not accidental. It is the precondition of the politics being pursued. Without dehumanisation, it would be impossible to defend.

Close your eyes for a moment. Take a breath. Notice how your body reacts when I tell you tonight’s dinner is mealworms.

The idea alone makes my skin crawl.

The very idea of insects as the food of the future is so degrading that words fail us. It’s so humiliating, so degrading. If we accept eating insects while they eat steak, what dignity do we have left? While the elite sit at their conferences eating filet mignon, you and I are supposed to chew on crickets and mealworms because it’s “sustainable.” We’re expected to eat what our natural instincts make us recoil from; what’s filthy, disgusting, and often dangerous.

It’s not offered as a voluntary choice, but as a moral imperative.

Because there are too many of us. Not them: us.

What gets sold as sustainability is, in truth, pure contempt.

The most alarming thing is that more and more people are nodding along and accepting the premise. What happens to a society that voluntarily surrenders its dignity, in the name of moralism?

The answer is already unfolding in real life. In elderly care. In Norway, one of the world’s richest countries, thousands of elderly people spend their final years malnourished, lonely, and in decline. People who built this country, paid taxes their whole lives, carried the welfare state on their backs. Now they’re served tasteless slop from institutional kitchens, showered only sporadically, and reduced to operating costs. They’re stripped of all dignity.

If that doesn’t scream “useless eaters,” I don’t know what does.

When a person no longer produces, their moral worth is downgraded. This isn’t Nazism, it’s far worse: it’s normalised.

We subhumans have no purpose or value beyond serving the elite. When we can’t do that anymore, we’re discarded. And within such a structure, dissent becomes intolerable. Dissidents must be silenced, censored, socially executed, professionally erased. Because what if the illusion collapsed? What if courage proved contagious?

Even capital punishment in our time is often stripped of spectacle. It is institutionalized, regulated, administered. No gallows in the town square, but consequences are still enforced. It’s cynical and indirect, eputations destroyed, examples made. The mechanism is quieter. No less real.

With plenty of help from their own subhumans, the elite manage to ride out anyone who dares point out that the emperor has no clothes.

Language is power, but in the Western tradition, especially after World War II, we’ve learned to recoil from such hierarchical terms. That doesn’t mean they’re not still used. You can dress up the pig and put lipstick on it all you want, but it’s still a pig.

Consider how institutions are renamed. “Old people’s homes” become “care facilities.” “Care facilities” become “wellness centers.” The terminology softens; the underlying reality does not. Substance always follows language.

We know they can change actual institutions when they want to, the prison system is irrefutable proof. Criminals are treated better than our elderly.

When clinical language shifts, it is often to shape your emotional response. That is why it becomes essential to watch what is done rather than what is said.

The elite are sophisticated, and so is the lie.

The term goy actually serves a purpose here. At its origin it simply meant “nation” or “people.” Over time it came to refer more often to non-Jews, especially in contrast to the Jewish community. In Yiddish it carries a more loaded tone, often expressing distance from non-Jews. Today goy is mainly used for non-Jews, and in some circles, and particularly antisemitic subcultures, it’s been weaponised in rhetoric about power, identity, and group hierarchy.

In the West, we are told that nationality is infinitely malleable — that citizenship and identity are interchangeable and universally accessible. Anyone can become Norwegian, Swedish, or German. Meaning people from the Third World can. Nationality and citizenship are being deliberately blurred into one loose, attachable mass. while anyone trying to preserve their heritage, their nation, their people gets slammed with criticism.

Being Norwegian is an ethnic and cultural group with deep historical roots, it’s not something you can just become. You’re born into it, with generational ties to the nation.

The tension between heritage and legal status is not accidental; it is foundational to a global order in which borders blur but power concentrates.

Meanwhile, an absurd double standard emerges: “the good people” can sling derogatory terms at their own population. Sometimes it just slips out, if you can even call it a slip instead of a raw display of contempt. Like when Hillary Clinton called them “deplorables.” Or when Erna Solberg dismissed Norwegians who wouldn’t be swayed as a “hotchpotch.” She’s also said Norwegians have no more right to Norway than anyone else, and that explains why Norway is being given away right under our noses, while politicians favour migrants.

That’s how they distract you.

Today’s power isn’t ethnic or religious, it’s class-based and insulated from the consequences of its own decisions. They hide behind “international obligations” through an institutional, technocratic, economic, and supranational power complex.

What we’re witnessing is Hannah Arendt’s “banality of evil” on a global scale.

We pay taxes trusting the state to deliver security, welfare, and protection, but we get the opposite: uncontrolled open borders, skyrocketing energy prices, police resources prioritised for everything except citizens’ safety. The state protects the system, not the people who fund it.

Meanwhile, elites remain insulated. Private jets to climate summits. Real estate in regions they warn others not to inhabit. Sermons about micro-apartments, renting instead of owning, lowering expectations. “You will own nothing and be happy.”

It doesn’t matter how often they chant “solidarity” and “community”, there is no community anymore. It’s a hierarchy, with power as remote from the people as it can possibly get. We’ve seen that proven in recent weeks with the latest release of the Epstein files.

The regime’s media lapdogs can’t handle it. Dagsavisen’s editor-in-chief Lars West Johnsen clings so desperately to the narratives he’s been fed that he suggests the Epstein file release was a coordinated attack on the Norwegian Labour Party and Norway itself, and he genuinely believes Donald Trump is conspiring against our nation.

As Henrik Ibsen’s Dr. Relling says in The Wild Duck: “Take the life-lie away from an average man, and you take his happiness away with it.” There’s truth in that. Most people need an illusion to get through existence.

The thing is, our existence doesn’t have to be this way, because dehumanisation only works as long as it’s internalised. As long as we accept that maybe it’s reasonable to live smaller, eat worse, expect less, for the greater good. A society that demands endless sacrifices from its citizens while the elite sacrifices nothing, loses its moral legitimacy.

We are not “useless eaters.” We are human beings entitled to real food, homes we can own, an old age that’s not treated as a write-off, and above all: a future where our children inherit freedom, not engineered scarcity.

Dehumanisation doesn’t stop by itself, it stops when people refuse to internalise it, and when we refuse to call contempt morality.