Despite being endlessly ranked as one of the world’s least corrupt countries, we now know that’s a complete lie.

Norwegian politicians are so deeply corrupt it’s beyond what ordinary people can even wrap their heads around. They’ve raided the Norwegian Oil Fund to buy power, status, and influence, all so a bunch of mediocre climbers who’ve mastered the art of gaming the system and lying with a straight face can jet around on private planes, stuff their pockets, and nibble canapés alongside convicted pedophiles and other utterly rotten members of the elite.

Meanwhile, regular Norwegians are fighting just to stay afloat in one of the richest countries on Earth.

The elderly and pensioners, the very people who actually built this country that the elite now feasts on, are being thrown out of their homes, having their pensions slashed, and fed slop in nursing homes that even your dog wouldn’t eat. The state is quietly stealing what little savings they scraped together over decades, the security the Norwegian welfare state was supposed to guarantee. Young people can’t even dream of getting on the housing ladder anymore.

The line to the poorhouse, the very thing the welfare state was meant to prevent, just keeps growing.

We pour taxes into a black hole. Deductibles and out-of-pocket costs are exploding for every single public service, while we get less and less in return. Whatever is left gets handed over to criminals from the Third World, the economic migrants the elite insists on calling “refugees”, who are perfectly allowed to send billions of kroner back home every year. They’re feeding gangs and crooks with our money, while our streets drown in crime that makes the country feel more dangerous by the day. The police are too busy policing online “hate speech” to do anything of actual value, and the system consistently protects everyone except its own citizens.

That should have been a screaming red flag.

Norway tops the Epstein files per capita, a disgraceful record, and it’s no accident.

Billions of our tax kroner have been funneled into straight-up money-laundering schemes dressed up as “humanitarian policy.” An entire humanitarian-political-industrial complex thrives on it: idealism is the PR front, money is the real game.

Billions for cookstoves via the Clinton Foundation. For pointless “toxic masculinity” workshops in Africa. For medical procedures and ideological experiments on healthy children in the West. For making white people hate themselves through classes that teaches us that we are by nature racist. That’s just the tip of a vast, rotten iceberg.

The royal family, ex-prime ministers, top diplomats, they’ve all cozied up to a pedophile financier. Luxury apartments snapped up on the cheap through Epstein connections and pressure. Million-kroner loans, gifts, trusts set up for their kids. Private jets, dinners on his private island, paid vacations, covered medical bills, all courtesy of a convicted sex offender.

This is hubris in its purest, most shameless form. And no one embodies it better than Børge Brende, who genuinely seems to believe he can run the world through the “new UN” in Davos.

Epstein writes: “Davos can really replace the UN.” Brende replies eagerly: “Exactly - we need a new global architecture. World Economic Forum (Davos) is uniquely positioned - public private.”

A former Norwegian foreign minister, now head of the World Economic Forum, openly agrees to swap out the UN, with its international law and member states, for a private club of billionaires who meet behind closed doors to “orchestrate” and “lead” the planet.

These are hollow, mediocre people who think they’re superior to national democracy, superior to the UN, superior to ordinary citizens. They believe they can redesign the global order without a shred of democratic mandate, transparency, or accountability.

The same Davos crowd where heads of state, billionaires, and corporations meet to decide the future of climate, economy, and “sustainability”, then send the bill to the rest of us.

“Useless eaters” suddenly makes a lot more sense.

And the best Jonas Gahr Støre can come up with is calling it “poor judgment,” while he quietly blocks any real investigation into his current and former colleagues.

It’s an insult to the public’s intelligence.

When someone in high office reduces ties to Jeffrey Epstein and everything he stood for to such a limp, evasive phrase, there’s only one realistic explanation: they’re compromised. People don’t talk that way unless they’re hiding far more than they’re admitting. Remember Støre as foreign minister? TV2 caught him lying outright about direct Hamas contacts, he just pretended not to understand the question “Have you spoken directly to Hamas?”. This is the man now running the country.

This isn’t about a few bad calls. It’s a rotten system built on networks, mutual cover-ups, and zero consequences. A political class that’s been operating without real oversight or accountability, completely detached from the lives of ordinary people.

This filth needs to be ripped out at the roots. Apologies, commissions, and internal reviews won’t cut it. We don’t need another politician-picked panel.

We need a new election.

And not just a cabinet shuffle, every single party needs to be gutted and cleaned out. No one gets a pass just because they wear the right party badge or mouth the right moral platitudes.

What we’ve seen for years is gross corruption fueled by sheer hubris. They thought they were untouchable. They thought no one would dare call them out. But the evidence is here now.

Trust is gone. The mandate is broken.

They did everything in their power to stop Trump from winning, and now we see exactly why.

Trump promised in 2024 to fully release the Epstein files as part of his “drain the swamp”-pledge to expose the “satanic elite” or “deep state” hiding among politicians, billionaires, and global networks.

We understand why two attempts were made on his life. And the insane propaganda campaign they launched and continued ever since 2016.

It was kill or be killed.

They’ve sold our country, sold our soul, sold our future, because they thought they could get away with anything.

The illusion is finally shattered. Now it’s time to demand answers.

Time to demand punishment.

Norwegian politics must be purged.