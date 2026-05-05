The 1960s were a turning point for Norwegian identity. Most Norwegians didn’t notice it at the time, but the arrival of the first illegal Pakistani immigrants would eventually erode the very community and sense of self on which the country had been built.

These young Pakistani men began arriving in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Many came via Germany or other European countries on tourist visas, fully intending to stay.

If you dig into the old records, you’ll discover that the myth of the first “labor immigrants” is exactly that: a myth. A denial of reality, featuring a trafficker in the lead role who vanished without a trace with Scotland Yard on his heels. A story that, if Norwegian writers cared, could have been turned into a fantastic crime novel in the spirit of Norwegian literary culture.

Instead, and unfortunately, this tale evolved from a potential crime novel into the murder of Norwegian national identity.

By the 1970s, what today’s politicians call “two-way integration” was already underway, triggered by Muslim migrants demanding special accommodations for Ramadan.

“A two-way process of mutual adaptation between immigrants and the host society, in which immigrants are incorporated into the host society’s social, economic, cultural, and political life.”

(IMDi and government integration reports, 2025)

In practice, this means immigrants are expected to learn Norwegian, get a job, obey the law, and adopt “basic Norwegian values” (whatever those are). In return, the host society - that is, Norwegians - must welcome them, be inclusive, build bridges, and make adjustments to avoid “exclusion.”

In short, Norwegians are expected to adapt to the immigrants, as long as the newcomers speak Norwegian in public and hold down a job. Belonging, culture, history, and shared values have been declared irrelevant. Out of this compromise the idea of the“value community” was born.

A “value community” where immigrants are encouraged to keep their own culture, identity, and values, while SAS lectures Norwegians, Swedes, and Danes that everything we have, is stolen.

What exactly is this value community? How do you take part in it when the values constantly clash? By relinquishing the values that create belonging.

According to the government’s integration policy (Meld. St. 17 (2023–2024)), the so-called value community consists of: democracy and the rule of law, gender equality, freedom of speech, human rights, tolerance, and solidarity.

In other words, the values of any Western country.

These are the “values” you must adopt to participate in this toast-worthy value community, which is supposed to be the foundation on which “Norwegian identity” is built. There’s just one problem: few or none of them actually exist in Norway today.

Democracy has been outsourced to the EU via the EEA. The latest example is a sour-faced Jens Stoltenberg who ran to the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) to see if he could stop parliament from governing Norway, when the decision to cut fuel taxes on gasoline and diesel was voted up.

Gender equality? Between whom? Between what? Men who have to legally change gender to have a seat with their company board because of gender balance quotas in professions and positions? Between the rule of law and Sharia, which Erna Solberg explicitly wanted when she was Minister of Local Government and Regional Development in the II Bondevik government. (The number is 2, not 11, for anyone wanting to follow in Ilhan Omar’s footsteps.)

She wanted a Sharia council to help with issues around divorce, marriage, and family disputes where Norwegian law and religious practice collided. Many Muslim women could be legally divorced in Norway, but was still considered married in their religious community. Thus, Muslim immigrants have problems with the “value” of “democracy and the rule of law,” which we’ll address soon. Despite her emphasis that it should be an advisory and mediating council, not a parallel court, it was already in conflict with Norwegian legal practice.

We also saw how the lives of Israeli women caused an uproar in a May 1 parade in Oslo, because their suffering is not considered as important as that of Palestinians. Suffering caused by a horrific terrorist attack that much of the Norwegian public seems to think it’s legitimate to celebrate. By the way, can politicians answer what a woman is without being dragged before the courts for “hateful speech”?

Hateful speech is ideologically conditioned. You have freedom of thought, according to then-Prime Minister Erna Solberg, but for heaven’s sake don’t say what you think. At least not in the pub, because someone might record you listing a few facts, resulting in a digital massacre, as happened to the political advisor Hårek Hansen. You must take your “speech responsibility” seriously. Another fun term Norwegian politicians constructed to address the beheading of Samuel Paty. You can also risk calling someone a herring gull or cockroach, and get convicted for it. But if you call people Nazis and racists, that’s just humor.

Human rights sound great, but the reality is that my human rights are set aside for criminals’ rights, so they can feel included - for example, by allowing criminal gangs to rape, degrade, and rob young and old people in our country without facing consequences. They must be understood. They live in cramped conditions, you see, and that’s your and mine responsibility. We must pay so their children don’t have to be home in the evening when their younger siblings need to sleep. Never mind the hundreds of millions of kroner these cramped families send to their home countries every single month.

The most welfare-dependent immigrants in Norway, also called “net negative contributors”, send enormous sums back to their homeland. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistanis in Norway send between 10–14 million US dollars per month to Pakistan via bank transfers, Western Union, MoneyGram, hawala-like systems, and cash.

That’s 100–150 million NOK. Per month. And Pakistanis aren’t even the biggest remitters. Somalis and Afghans top the list, and they contribute even less to the Norwegian “value community,” both in kroner and øre, but also culturally. Between forced marriages, cousin marriages, female genital mutilation, domestic violence and murder, youth crime, rape, and economic fraud, it’s hard to celebrate Ramadan illuminations in the streets of Oslo’s, payed at the taxpayers’ expense.

Dare I remind you of the big taxi fraud, where around 300–400 cab owners evaded about 625 million NOK in taxes and fees from 2000–2005? Add undeclared wages to drivers and welfare fraud exceeding 100 million NOK. Three out of four were Pakistanis, and the ringleader fled to Pakistan.

Dare I remind you of the grim figures from Oslo’s rape crisis center, which reported at least one inquiry per month due to sexual assaults in taxis?

Or what about the antisemitic contribution? Afran Bhatti’s alleged shooting at the Oslo synagogue? Which, over time, turned out to be a drop in the ocean. Today you can stand on Løvebakken, in front of parliament, and shout that you want death to all Jews. It’s completely acceptable. We must have tolerance for that.

That’s solidarity. That’s human rights in their full breadth.

Then there’s the rule of law, where a Syrian migrant gets six months in prison for raping a child on a bench in Tromsø, because he supposedly doesn’t have high enough IQ to understand that rape is wrong. There’s always some mental illness, low IQ, or other excuse that saves these dangerous criminals. But call anyone who isn’t white and Norwegian a cockroach, and we’re talking a whole different ballgame. After all, that’s worse than stabbing strangers on a bus, setting a bus on fire and killing a passenger, killing someone for “disrespecting” you, or group-raping young girls. If you do the latter you’ll just get to pick up trash as punishment.

The latest is the young ISIS supporter charged with planning a jihadist-inspired terrorist attack on the NATO facility Joint Warfare Centre in Jåttå outside Stavanger, who is now walking free. There was no reason to keep him locked up, you see.

We’re not allowed to talk about Islam having a terrorism and attitudes problem, even though that would be using the fine “value” of “freedom of speech.” It collides with tolerance and solidarity, of course, with adherents of an ideological cult stuck in a time that makes the Middle Ages look several notches better by comparison. We’re still burning witches, figuratively speaking, if they use the value community the wrong way.

Anyone can become Norwegian, a Norwegian national, or ethnically Norwegian, as long as they follow Norwegian laws (unless tolerance gets in the way), respect these values in public (unless tolerance gets in the way), contribute taxes and work (unless tolerance and solidarity get in the way), and let others live as they wish within the law (unless tolerance gets in the way). Within this framework, you can have your private culture, religion, and identity, and it can consist of anything at all, because we have tolerance.

You can have freedom of speech as long as you don’t criticise Islam, that’s intolerant. You can have freedom of religion, but you can’t systematically pray to God that a gay person becomes straight; that might be punishable by law. You can hold values like stoning, homophobia, or believing wives need a weekly beating, as long as you’re on the left. But if you’re Christian, you’re the supreme and most evil leader of the patriarchy. And if you’re the only Norwegian pupil in a class full of third-world immigrants and you get bullied for being Norwegian and therefore choose to transfer, you’re a racist. How dare you not let yourself be discriminated against?

If you get beaten up by a gang of immigrants outside a store and want to organise a torchlight procession against violence in your town, your church gets spray-painted with “KKK” and “kill whites,” while the state’s lapdogs create a narrative about racism. On the other hand, if you ride a scooter drunk and claim you were attacked by a gang of Nazis who jumped out of a bush in a park in the middle of the night, you get free dental care and a candlelight vigil, even though you lied.

It’s not easy to navigate this value community, and it should be crystal clear that neither the values nor the community exists.

And that brings us back to the beginning. When anyone can become Norwegian, a Norwegian national, or call themselves ethnically Norwegian because they belong to this castle-in-the-air value community, while keeping their own identity, language, culture, and history, then who am I?

If everyone can “become Norwegian” in this way, what then distinguishes my Norwegian background and identity from anyone else’s?

The answer is: Nothing.

Being Norwegian no longer has any cultural anchoring, historical significance, or value beyond living in Norway. Meanwhile, immigrants coming from elsewhere have a background from the nation they come from.

That is the Norwegian value community, and it started with immigration from Pakistan.

Who am I?

Sources can be found here: mistereggen.substack.com