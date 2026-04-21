From Swedish Conditions to Swedish Hope: Charlie Weimers on Reversing Europe’s Decline

For decades, Europe’s political elites have pursued policies of mass immigration and multiculturalism with little regard for the long-term consequences. Today, many citizens see the results: parallel societies, eroding trust in institutions, rising crime linked to cultural clashes, and the gradual Islamisation of European nations.

Few voices in the European Parliament have been as consistent, or as willing to speak plainly, about these issues as Charlie Weimers, Swedish Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the Sweden Democrats (Sverigedemokraterna) and Vice-Chair of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group.

Following the ECR-group’s conference “Civil War: Europe at Risk?”, we met for a conversation about the difficulties Europe is facing. Weimers warned that Western Europeans suffer from a dangerous lack of imagination: We assume catastrophe cannot happen here, but after years of mismanagement in Sweden, Belgium, Norway, and beyond, society is drifting apart and the normalcy bias towards demolition could lead us straight into disaster.

Who Is Charlie Weimers?

Born in 1982 in Hammarö, Sweden, Weimers has been active in politics since his youth. He studied political science at Karlstad University and built a career as a political advisor and chief of staff before entering the European Parliament in 2019. He was re-elected in 2024 and now serves as Vice-Chair of the influential LIBE Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs.

Weimers began his political journey with the Christian Democrats, but joined the Sweden Democrats in 2018, citing the urgent need for a responsible migration policy that puts the security and cohesion of Swedish society first. Since then, he has become one of the most vocal critics of unchecked immigration and Islamism in the EU.

His accomplishments include leading efforts to expose and cut EU funding to Islamist networks, including organisations linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as drafting key proposals on stricter deportation rules, return hubs outside EU territory, lifetime entry bans for illegal migrants, and longer detention for security threats.

Weimers does not speak from theory, he draws on personal experiences from Sweden in the 1990s, where he witnessed early signs of honor culture in full collision with Western norms.

The Disconnect Between Brussels and the Streets

Weimers points out a glaring reality: many MEPs live shielded lives. They fly into Brussels Airport, take a taxi to the Parliament bubble, and work in an environment that feels far more “European” than the cities outside their offices. They rarely encounter the consequences of their own policies: humiliation crimes, gang rapes, robberies targeting native youth, or the everyday erosion of social trust.

In contrast, ordinary citizens in Stockholm, Malmö, Brussels, or Oslo, increasingly feel like strangers in their own countries. Weimers notes the visible Islamisation of public space and the formation of parallel societies where native populations no longer feel politically represented.

This cultural import is reversing centuries of European progress. Europe once moved away from clan societies, through Christian-influenced values, the rule of law, and the rejection of collective honour codes, to build prosperous, cohesive nations. Mass migration from clan-based cultures risks taking us backward.

Is Democratic Reversal Still Possible?

When asked whether there is a way back without violent clash, Weimers is clear: he would not be in politics if he did not believe in democratic change.

Recent developments give him hope. A proposal he helped draft, advanced pushing for return hubs outside Europe, longer detentions, and lifetime bans for illegal migrants and security threats, won the vote.

In Sweden itself, the Sweden Democrats’ electoral success has shifted the Overton window. New legislation now makes it easier to deport foreign criminals, those linked to violent extremism, and criminal clans. Sweden, once the “basket case” of Northern Europe with its infamous “Swedish conditions,” is showing signs of turning around, proving that ballot-box pressure can force real policy change.

A Message to Scandinavians and Europeans

To the people of Sweden, Norway, and the rest of Europe, Weimers offers straightforward advice: energize the youth. In recent Swedish elections, young voters were a decisive factor in shifting the political balance toward realism on migration and security. Don’t give up despite setbacks. Politics requires strategy, and sometimes compromise, but he stresses how important it is to never lose sight of the end goal: restoring safety, social cohesion, and trust.

Sweden’s partial turnaround offers a beacon of hope. The question is whether the rest of Europe will learn from Sweden’s mistakes before it is too late, or whether denial and elite complacency will allow fragmentation to deepen.

As Weimers puts it: it is time to wake up and smell the coffee.

The alternative is sleepwalking into something far worse.