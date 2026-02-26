From Covid Pandemic Promises to Cancer Concerns: The Alarming Evidence Emerging in 2026

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA vaccines have become a focal point of intense debate, with growing scrutiny over their long-term safety profile, or lack there of.

What began as a revolutionary tool hailed for ending the crisis has evolved into a source of serious concern, as emerging studies and real-world data reveal potential risks that were downplayed and overlooked during the initial rollout.

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher discussed in Raw Report, the gap between the original promises and today’s realities is stark, and troubling.

Understanding the initial promises and current realities of mRNA vaccines

The mRNA vaccines were launched with assurances of high safety and effectiveness against COVID-19. Officials claimed they would stop transmission, achieve herd immunity, and carry minimal risks. Yet, by 2021, cracks appeared: the shots did not prevent infection or spread as promised, and reports of adverse events mounted.

Hulscher points out that many non-pharmaceutical interventions, like mask mandates and social distancing, rested on arbitrary rules rather than robust evidence, fueling widespread confusion and eroding public trust in health authorities.

The link between mRNA vaccines and cancer

One of the most concerning findings Hulscher highlights involves elevated cancer risks post-vaccination. He references large population-based studies, including a major South Korean cohort involving over 8.4 million individuals, from the Korean National Health Insurance database, covering 2021–2023. This research showed significantly higher hazard ratios for several cancers one year after vaccination, including:

Thyroid cancer (HR 1.351)

Gastric cancer (HR 1.335)

Colorectal cancer (HR 1.283)

Lung cancer (HR 1.533)

Breast cancer (HR 1.197)

Prostate cancer (HR 1.687)

These associations varied by vaccine type, mRNA vs. others, age, and sex, prompting calls for deeper investigation into whether vaccination strategies need reevaluation.

Similar signals have appeared in other datasets, raising questions about long-term oncogenic effects.

Defining turbo cancer: a new threat

The term “turbo cancer” has gained traction to describe unusually aggressive cancers that appear suddenly, often at advanced stages, and progress rapidly. Hulscher cites work by researchers like Dr. Paul Marik, and related publications in the Journal of Independent Medicine, which document hundreds of confirmed cases worldwide. These include rare presentations like cardiac sarcomas and lymphomas in younger individuals - cancers that defy typical patterns.

While debate continues on causation, the temporal links and clinical observations demand attention.

Mechanisms behind vaccine-induced cancer

Hulscher explains potential biological pathways.

Genomic integration: Vaccine-derived DNA/plasmid fragments may integrate into human DNA, risking mutations or oncogenic activation.

Hyperinflammation and immune suppression: The vaccines can trigger chronic inflammation while impairing the body’s natural tumor surveillance, allowing cancers to thrive unchecked.

These mechanisms align with broader research on spike protein persistence, immune dysregulation, and transcriptomic changes observed in some post-vaccination cases.

The ripple effects on maternal and child health

The risks extend to future generations. Vaccinated mothers may transmit spike proteins to their offspring, potentially causing chronic issues in children. Hulscher references cases, including a documented instance of a three-year-old with severe health problems linked to maternal vaccination during pregnancy.

Fertility trends are also alarming. Studies show reduced conception rates among vaccinated women, alongside concerns for male reproductive health.

